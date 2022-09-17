Lifeguard training course to begin in Lompoc

Lompoc Parks and Recreation is offering training that will enable participants to become American Red Cross-certified lifeguards.

Training will take place at the Lompoc Aquatic Center, 207 W. College Ave.

A pre-course will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 30, and classes will meet from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 1, 8 and 15.

The deadline to register is Sept. 26. Participants must be 15 and older.

The course fee is $200, which will be refunded for Lompoc Valley residents/participants who apply to become a lifeguard at the Lompoc Aquatic Center and are hired within 30 days of successfully completing the course.

The comprehensive and intensive lifeguard-training course covers accident prevention, lifeguarding techniques, emergency systems, water-rescue skills, Basic Life Support and first aid. Upon successful completion of the course, participants receive American Red Cross certification in lifeguarding, CPR and first aid.

Pre-registration is required and can be done by calling the Lompoc Recreation Division at 805-875-8100, or registration can be completed online at apm.activecommunities.com/lompocrecreation.

Since the class is presented in a blended-learning format, a valid email address is required at registration. Participants will receive an email with information on how to access the online component of the course.

