Lifeguard training in Lompoc

LOMPOC — The Lompoc Parks and Recreation Department is offering lifeguard training for ages 15 and older.

Sept. 6 is the deadline to register for the program, which will take place at the Lompoc Aquatic Center, 207 W. College Ave., Lompoc.

The course will be a blend of classroom activities, hands-on practice and online learning.

To register, call the Lompoc Recreation Division at 805-875-8100 or go to apm.activecommunities.com/lompocrecreation. An email address is required for registration.

A “pre-course” is set for 5:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 10. Instruction will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 11, 12 and 19.

The class will cover lifeguarding techniques, water rescue skills, emergency systems, Basic Life Support (CPR/AED) and first aid. Upon completion, participants will receive American Red Cross certification in lifeguarding, CPR and first aid.

Cost is $200. The fee will be refunded for Lompoc Valley residents who are hired as a lifeguard by the Lompoc Aquatic Center within 30 days after the course.

For more about Lompoc parks and recreation, go to www.cityoflompoc.com/parks_rec.

— Dave Mason