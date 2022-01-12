Lifeguard training offered in Lompoc

LOMPOC — Lompoc Parks and Recreation is training students to become American Red Cross-certified lifeguards.

The Lompoc Aquatic Center’s Lifeguard Training Course will offer classroom activities, online learning and hands-on practice. Topics will range from accident prevention to lifeguarding techniques, emergency systems, water rescue skills, basic life support (CPR/AED) and first aid. Those who complete the class will receive American Red Cross certification in lifeguarding, CPR and first aid.

Training will take place at the Lompoc Aquatic Center, 207 W. College Ave., Lompoc.

Instruction, which is for ages 15 and older, is set for 5:30 to 8 p.m. Feb. 11, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 12, 13 and 19.

Cost is $200. The fee will be refunded for Lompoc Valley residents/participants who are hired at the Lompoc Aquatic Center within 30 days after completing the course, according to a news release.

Registration is required. To register, call the Lompoc Recreation Division at 805- 875-8100 or go to apm.activecommunities.com/lompocrecreation. The deadline to register is Feb. 7.

