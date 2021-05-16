Lifeguards to return to Ventura Harbor beaches

COURTESY PHOTO

Lifeguard service will return to Ventura Harbor beaches along Spinnaker Drive this summer as officials expect an uptick in beach use between May and September.

At the end of April, the Board of Port Commissioners authorized Ventura Harbor General Manager Brian Pendleton to contract with State Parks to provide lifeguard coverage at Harbor Cove, South Beach and Surfers Knoll from May through September.

“The Board of Commissioners for the Port District believe this investment in public safety is important,” Ventura Port District Harbormaster John Higgins said in a statement. “Additional lifeguard hours and coverage has been included due to higher visitation numbers at Ventura Harbor beaches to better assist with visitor safety.”

The new contract also guarantees that two lifeguards will be present at Harbor Cove Beach on holidays and weekends during peak season. Currently, lifeguard service is provided only on weekends, but after Memorial Day, there will be daily coverage for the rest of the summer.

To access the beach, street parking is available on Spinnaker Drive.

“Ventura Harbor is one of the few locations in Ventura County that provides a complete user experience,” Mr. Pendleton said in a statement. “Our harbor, beaches, merchants, national park headquarters, sport fishing boats, dive boats and Island Packers give the visitor tremendous value and entertainment in one intimate location.”

For questions on lifeguard times, call the State Lifeguards Dispatch at 805-648-3321.

For Ventura Harbor beach details visit venturaharborvillage.com.

email: mhirneisen@newspress.com