Light rain falls on county

Less than a tenth of an inch reported; rain expected again today

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Traffic rolls down Cabrillo Boulevard in Santa Barbara on a wet Wednesday.

It sounded worse than it was.

The wind blew Wednesday morning, but very little rain fell.

The National Weather Service reported 0.04 inch in Santa Barbara, 0.18 inch in Goleta and Lompoc, and 0.02 inch in Santa Maria. No rain was reported in New Cuyama.

The service didn’t have a number for Santa Ynez.

While light, Wednesday’s rain and wind were enough to bring out umbrellas, and the wind did blow down palm fronds.

Gusts blew down palm fronds at Goleta Beach.

One trio of people was spotted getting shelter next to the lifeguard towers at Leadbetter Beach.

The forecast calls for rain again today throughout Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

“A storm system will move over the region through Thursday and bring rain, wind and mountain snow to the area,” the National Weather Service said. “Temperatures will remain significantly below average. Dry weather is expected Friday through the upcoming holiday weekend, then light precipitation is possible early next week.”

A trio of persons take shelter from the rain and winds next to lifeguard towers at Leadbetter Beach in Santa Barbara.

The weather service predicted highs today in the upper 50s in the Santa Barbara area, Santa Maria and Lompoc. A high of 56 is forecast for Santa Ynez.

The expected lows are 44 in Santa Barbara, 43 at UCSB, 41 in Lompoc, 42 in Santa Maria and 40 in Santa Ynez.

Cuyama will continue to be spared the rain, but the sky is expected to be mostly cloudy there. It won’t be spared the cold: Today’s forecast high there is 50; the low, 35.

The Goleta Slough runs underneath a footbridge near Goleta Beach and UCSB on a day of wind and light rain.

Highs in the mid-50s and lows in the mid- or upper 40s are predicted for Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

On Wednesday, the highs were 57 in Santa Maria, 53 in Santa Barbara, 52 in Goleta, 50 in Santa Ynez and 51 in New Cuyama. Lows were 43 in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria, 39 in Goleta and Lompoc and 35 in New Cuyama.

