Light rain possible tonight

Several weak storm systems are expected to move through Santa Barbara County starting today, bringing a chance of rainfall to the area.

An upper level, low-pressure system is on target to form south of Alaska and move through northern California today. It will carry a cold front that will work its way down the coast.

“While this system is not as impressive as we were looking at a few days ago, light rain is likely across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties (today) and (this) evening,” read the forecast report by the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Rainfall amounts are not expected to be more than a quarter-inch, while up to a half-inch is possible over the Santa Lucia Range. A 10% chance of rain is forecast today, with a 20% chance this evening.

In addition to the rainfall, northwest wind gusts between 25 to 45 mph will “quickly follow the rain threat” later tonight into Tuesday, when a warming trend will begin, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will be in the mid-60s through Friday, according to officials.

One or two additional low-pressure systems are projected for the West Coast, though all projections as of this weekend said that little rain was expected.

“Wednesday and Friday still look to be the windows of opportunity, with the Friday system having a better chance of bringing rain from Santa Barbara county northward,” the report noted.

There will again be potential for gusty northwest to north winds Wednesday and Thursday, as well as the weekend.

