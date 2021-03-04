Light showers in Santa Barbara

Forecast calls for sunny skies, more rain possible early next week

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS

Cloud skies overshadowed Santa Barbara City College’s West Campus on Wednesday as various areas of Santa Barbara County saw a brief sprinkling of rain.

Santa Barbara County residents can expect to see sunny skies through the weekend after Wednesday brought a brief sprinkling of rain in various areas across the county.

Wednesday’s brief shower brought less than a tenth of an inch of rain in some areas. Buellton, Goleta, Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez recorded 0.01 inches of rain Wednesday, while Santa Cruz Island and the San Marcos Pass recorded 0.02 inches of rain. The highest rain total recorded in Santa Barbara County was at Tecolote Canyon with 0.05 inches, according to officials.

Starting today through the weekend, meteorologists expect sunshine with temperatures reaching 70 degrees by Friday.

Weekend temperatures will linger in the mid-60s with sunny skies overhead.

Weather officials expect showers in Santa Barbara County early next week, as the current forecast calls for rain to start sometime between Monday night and Wednesday.

It remains unclear when the first bout of rain is expected, as well as the total rainfall accumulations, Mike Wofford, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard, told the News-Press.

