by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTO
Cabrillo Boulevard in Santa Barbara was deserted save for the occasional pedestrian during light showers Thursday morning.  Elsewhere, a single-engine airplane takes off from Santa Barbara Airport against the backdrop of the clouds. Sunny skies with scattered clouds replaced the showers Thursday afternoon, and the National Weather Service isn’t forecasting any more rain until Monday in Santa Barbara County.
