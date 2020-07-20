Old Spanish Days launches community event to keep Fiesta spirit alive

From left, La Primera Dama Angelique Davis, the Junior Spirit of Fiesta Alexandra Nocker, El Presdente Erik Davis and the Spirit of Fiesta Alena Velasco stand near a display of the official 2020 Fiesta poster at The Home Improvement Center, at 415 E. Gutierrez St.

Don’t let this year’s reimagined Old Spanish Days celebration put a dimmer on your spirit.

Organizers of the annual Fiesta celebration are inviting the community to light up their homes and businesses this Fiesta season to help continue the rich and storied tradition of the annual celebration.

Endcap filled with yellow, red and green lights in support of Operation “Light up your Fiesta Spirit.”

In a community collaboration with local hardware store The Home Improvement Center, local residents can visit the store, at 415 E. Gutierrez St., to purchase the official 2020 Fiesta poster and pin. Also available for purchase are Fiesta banners and outdoor yellow, red and green lights.

“Operation ‘Light up your Fiesta Spirit’ is just one way to honor our beloved festival while bringing joy and solidarity into our neighborhoods,” El Presidente Erik Davis said in a statement. “We hope seeing the colors and symbols of Fiesta remind the community that we’re all in this together and that there are better days ahead. Hope, joy and optimism have always been a big part of this reimagined Fiesta. Please join us and Light up your Fiesta Spirit Santa Barbara!”

Hardware store owner Gary Simpson and his wife, Jill Nada, have been collecting Fiesta posters for the past 38 years. They are all on display in the store through Aug. 9.

“We are proud to support this effort to bring some Fiesta Spirit to local homes, business storefronts and gardens, Viva la Fiesta!” Mr. Simpson said in a statement.

Posters and pins are also available at Viva Santa Barbara in the Paseo Nuevo Mall and at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum. Banners and flags can also be purchased from the Carpinteria Flag Factory, officials said.

The Spirit and Junior Spirit of Fiesta viewing 38 years of Fiesta Posters on display at The Home Improvement Center in Santa Barbara.

Other merchandise, such as the 2020 T-shirts, posters and pins, are also available on the Old Spanish Days website at www.sbfiesta.org. Merchandise can be shipped anywhere in the United States.

All proceeds from merchandise sales benefit Old Spanish Days. Other ways to support Old Spanish Days include a tax-deductible donation, which can be made at www.sbfiesta.org/support.

Old Spanish Days is a nonprofit corporation dedicated to honoring and preserving Santa Barbara’s history, spirit, culture, heritage and traditions.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Fiesta 2020 has been reimagined and will hold many of its signature events online, on television or in ways that adhere to physical distancing practices. All events will promote and encourage community participation.

The theme of this year’s Fiesta is “¡Vamos a Bailar!”, which translates in English to, “Let’s Dance!”

Over the past few weeks, Old Spanish Days has been holding Fiesta Music & Dance Fridays, which have included performances by local bands. On July 24, King Bee will perform and will be joined by special guest Teresa Kuskey Nowak. The event will also include a history segment on Saint Barbara, and dancers from the Zermeno Dance Academy will dance during intermission. The Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch is offering 15% off any order on Fridays through Aug. 7 with a mention of “Fiesta Friday.”

