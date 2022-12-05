Home Local Lighting up lives
Local

Lighting up lives

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
The Hospice of Santa Barbara’s 39th annual Light Up a Life event was finally held in-person Sunday at the Lobero Theatre in downtown Santa Barbara after two years of being virtual due to Covid.
The Christmas tree is lit during the event.
