Lighting up lives

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSThe Hospice of Santa Barbara’s 39th annual Light Up a Life event was finally held in-person Sunday at the Lobero Theatre in downtown Santa Barbara after two years of being virtual due to Covid. The Christmas tree is lit during the event. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER next post C.A.R.E.4Paws holds second annual Howliday Donation Drive-Thru Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.