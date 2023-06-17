Lights! cameras! …

PARAMOUNT PICTURES/LUCASFILM

Harrison Ford returns to one of his iconic roles in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling star as Barbie and Ken in “Barbie.”

Movie season features everyone from Indiana Jones to Barbie

Indiana Jones is back.

And that alone is enough to get fans excited about the summer movie season.

At age 80, Harrison Ford is still rushing into danger as the character he first played in “The Raiders of the Lost Ark” (1981). Indiana Jones is a down-to-earth archaeologist who’s not crazy about snakes but likes to chase after rare items. Problem is, he’s always chased by bad guys. Somehow, Indy survives.

Indiana Jones doesn’t have all the answers, and the fun is watching him figure out how to get out of the tightest corners when things don’t go well (which is often).

Fans will see Indy back in action in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of the Destiny” on June 30.

Here are other highlights among films in June and July.

Percy (Andrew Feldman) and Maddie (Jennifer Lawrence) share some adventures in “No Hard Feelings.”

THIS WEEKEND

— “Elementals”: The Disney-Pixar movie is about Ember and Wade and a city of residents who are made of fire, water, land and air. Peter Sohn directs the film starring the voices of Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie and Ronnie Del Carmen.

— “The Flash” on IMAX screens: Ezra Miller stars as the young Barry Allen, who uses his speedster skills to travel back to life to save his family. Well, it’s hard to fix the past without messing up the present, and the Flash/Barry Allen is trapped in a reality where General Zod of Krypton (Michael Shannon) has returned to destroy the world.

The Warner Bros./DC Studios film features Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck reprising their roles as Batman, and Sasha Calle flies into the story as Supergirl.

The film is being released on the heels of “The Flash,” the TV series, wrapping up its long run on The CW with a different cast.

— “Asteroid City”: Director Wes Anderson is known for his quirky movies, and this one, based on the trailers, seems to have some fun quirks. It’s 1955, and everyone has come to a fictional American desert town for a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadets convention. Everything’s going well until a real outer space alien drops by.

The emphasis on action movies will continue later during the summer film season. For example, Denzel Washington returns as vigilante Robert McCall in “The Equalizer 3,” set for a Sept. 1 release.

The film stars Jason Schwartzmann, Scarlett Johansson, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton and Tom Hanks, with supporting actors varying from Rita Wilson to Margot Robbie, Steve Carrell, Matt Dillion and Willem Dafoe.

JUNE 23

— “No Hard Feelings”: Jennifer Lawrence is back on the big screen in a film that she produced. Ms. Lawrence stars as Maddie who meets rich parents wanting to find someone to date their shy son, Percy (Andrew Feldman), 19.

— “God Is A Bullet”: A detective infiltrates the cult that killed his ex-wife and kidnapped his daughter. The film stars Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Maika Monroe, Jamie Foxx, January Jones, Ethan Suplee, Paul Johansson and Jonathan Tucker.

— “Past Lives”: Childhood friends are reunited for one week in New York City. The film stars Greta Lee as Nora, and her character’s two lovers are Hae Sung (Teo Yoo) and Arthur (John Magaro).

JUNE 30

— “Indiana and the Dial of Destiny”: Harrison Ford underwent some digital de-aging to play his character at a younger age during World War II, then is his 80-year-old self for the rest of the story. This is the fifth “Indiana Jones” movie, and it’s billed as the final adventure for Mr. Ford’s Jones. This time around, Indy is looking for a legendary historical artifact.

— “Rudy Gilman, Teenage Kraken”: A shy teenager finds out she’s a royal member of the sea krakens in this DreamWorks Animation movie that has a mermaid.

JULY 7

— “Joy Ride”: Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Stephanie Hsu and Sabrina Wu star as Asian-American women who travel together through Asia to find their birth mothers.

JULY 12

— “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One”: Former IMF agent Ethan Hunt (Mr. Cruise) and his team are trying to find a horrific new weapon that threatens to destroy all of humanity. Parts one and two were shot back to back, and part two will be out in the summer of 2024.

JULY 21

— “Barbie”: In what seems like great casting, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling star as icons Barbie and Ken in this romantic comedy inspired by the dolls.

— “Oppenheimer”: Christopher Nolan directed this account of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and the Manhattan Project that resulted in the atomic bomb. The cast varies from Cillian Murphy as Oppenheimer to Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Matt Damon and Kenneth Branagh. Emily Blunt plays “Kitty” Oppenheimer.

JULY 28

— “Talk to Me”: Conjuring spirits isn’t exactly a good idea, as this indie horror thriller shows.

— “DIsney’s Haunted Mansion”: Inspired by the Disneyland attraction, this film is about single mom Gabbie’s efforts to get the ghosts to leave the mansion she just bought. Good luck!

Rosario Dawson stars as Gabbie.

