Lights, sights, holiday nights in Santa Maria

’Tis the season to be jolly and spread holiday cheer throughout the community by decorating homes for the holidays.

The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and Recreation and Parks Commission invite residents to decorate their homes during the 25th annual Lights, Sights and Holiday Nights Contest.

Awards will be given to winners in the following categories:

— 2021 Best Decorated Rookie Residence: First-time contest entry.

— Country Christmas: Best depiction of western- or ranch-style holiday.

— Homespun Holiday: Best depiction of traditional holidays at home.

— California Dreamin’: Spectacular light display with motion lights, music and/or animatronics.

— Simply Christmas: Simply decorated home full of Christmas spirit.

— Holiday Hall of Fame: Past contest winners who have won three or more times.

Nominations will be accepted from Monday through Dec. 6.

To nominate a residence within the city limits, email up to three photographs of the illuminated display/residence, the address of the residence and a contact number for the entry (if available) to rpinfo@cityofsantamaria.org.

Final judging will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 8.

All contest winners will be announced Dec. 10, and a map of the winners will be posted on the Recreation and Parks Department webpage and social media accounts.

For more information, call the Recreation and Parks Department, 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.

