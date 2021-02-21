LIGTENBERG, Verla

Verla passed away peacefully in her sleep February 7, 2021, at the age of 97. Her daughters, Sheri Ligtenberg and Candy Ornee, are thankful for her rich, full life. She’s now in heaven reunited with Vern, her husband of 55 years, in the presence of the Lord. Vern and Verla’s family, including grandchildren, Jamie Gilliland and Danny Ornee, great-grandchildren, Alana, Kaden and Brooke, and many loving nephews and nieces honor Verla with prayers and good memories. Church pastors and friends from Goleta Community Covenant Church also miss and honor them. Vern and Verla, eternal sweethearts, met and married in Bellflower, CA in 1946, and after retiring, moved to their home in Santa Barbara in 1995 where Verla lived until the last 3 months of her life. We celebrate her and thank God for her!