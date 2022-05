Sen. Monique Limón, D-Santa Barbara, and Assemblymember Steve Bennett, D-Ventura, will host a town hall on emergency preparedness and wildlife resources next week.

The pair of lawmakers, joined by California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara, will host the virtual event from 5:30-6:30 p.m. May 18.

Those interested can register a https://t.co/836aamy6XN.

Live transcriptions and Spanish interpretations will be provided.

— Kaitlyn Schallhorn