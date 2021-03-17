LINDQUIST, Robert E. “Bob”

February 5, 2021

Solvang, CA – Beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Bob Lindquist passed away on on 2/5/21, at the age of 90, after a decade long struggle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Bob was born January 6, 1931 in St. Louis, MO to Earl N. Lindquist and Myrtle (Krenning) Lindquist. He was raised in St. Louis, and was an outstanding athlete, excelling in distance running. He won many championships and set records in the Mile and Cross Country at Cleveland High School in St. Louis.

He was a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan. And as a 13 year old was able to attend the “all St. Louis” World Series between the Cardinals and St. Louis Browns, with all games played at St. Louis Sportsman’s Park.

Bob earned a full ride Track scholarship to the University of Missouri in Columbia, MO. There he earned a degree in engineering and completed ROTC. He also met his future wife Sandra E. “Sonnie” Granger, who was attending nearby Stephens College.

After college he went into the Army as a lieutenant and engineer for four years service. This lead to a position as a civil engineer with Douglas Aircraft, which became his career. After training in Santa Monica, CA, his first post with Douglas was working with the Army on the Nike missile program in Pirmasens, Germany from 1959 to 1962. This allowed Bob, Sonnie and their young family an opportunity for extensive travel through Europe.

A brief stint in Saucelito, CA was followed by two years in Colorado Springs, CO. In 1964, Bob moved his family to Costa Mesa, CA to work in the Douglas (soon to be McDonnell Douglas) Aerospace division in Huntington Beach. There, he worked on the Delta and Saturn projects among many others.

After retiring in 1993, Bob and Sonnie moved to Solvang, CA to be nearer to their children and grandchildren. Bob was a master bridge player, a member of the Solvang chapter of Vikings (a Swede among Danes!), and could often be seen walking his dog around Solvang wearing his red Cardinals jacket and hat!

Bob was preceded in death by his twin brother Gilbert Lindquist and his younger sister Anita (Lindquist) Mulligan. He is survived by his wife Sonnie Lindquist, his children Bob, Lisa and Sara Lindquist, his grandchildren Ethan, Luke, Paige and Theo Lindquist, Meagan and Mary Connolly, and Andrea Navarro, and his great-grandchildren Layla and Aubrey Lindquist.

A memorial will be held pending Covid-19 restrictions. Donations may be made to the Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society or the Parkinson’s Foundation.