LINK, Mary Pamela (née Taylor)

Pamela Mary Link (née Taylor), born on October 2, 1954, to Valdez and Lorine Taylor, passed away on January 3, 2023, in her home city of Los Angeles, California. She was 68 years old. She is survived by her husband, Jim, her four sons, five grandchildren, brother, and three sisters.

Pam, as she preferred to be called, was born in Pomona, California. Her family relocated to Santa Barbara, California, where she spent most of her childhood. Pam attended college at the University of San Francisco where she studied nursing and met her husband. Pam and Jim were married on January 8, 1977, at the Old Mission of Santa Barbara. Pam and Jim made their home in Los Angeles and started a family, having four children over the next twelve years.

Pam was a devoted mother, daughter, and sister. She was a devout Catholic and raised her family in accordance with her religion to be kind, loving, and accepting people. She had a fantastic wry sense of humor, taking great pleasure in scaring the pants off of her children any chance she could get. She loved long conversations and could spend hours on the phone everyday; she knew how to foster relationships with her loved ones better than most. Even after her diagnosis of metastatic pancreatic cancer, and until her final moments with us, her focus remained on the well-being of her family and friends. She was a beautiful, wonderful soul. She will be greatly missed and forever remembered by her family and friends.

Funeral services are pending. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation for pancreatic cancer research in Pam´s name to

City of Hope.