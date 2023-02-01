LISA KIMBRELL STATHOPOULOS

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail February 11, 1964 – February 1, 2013 “Grief never ends . . . but it changes.is a passage, not a place to stay.Grief is not a sign of weakness, norLack of faith.It is the price of love.”Loving you always, Mom, Dad, Nick (Caitlin), and Baby Ellie 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail Obits previous post Santa Barbara News-Press: January 31, 2023 next post PCPA to present ‘The River Bride’ in Santa Maria Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.