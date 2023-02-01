Home ObituariesIn Memoriam LISA KIMBRELL STATHOPOULOS
LISA KIMBRELL STATHOPOULOS

February 11, 1964 – February 1, 2013

“Grief never ends . . . but it changes.
is a passage, not a place to stay.
Grief is not a sign of weakness, nor
Lack of faith.
It is the price of love.”
Loving you always,

Mom, Dad, Nick (Caitlin), and Baby Ellie

