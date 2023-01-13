Lisa Marie Presley dies

CALABASAS — Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Priscilla and Elvis Presley, died Thursday after being hospitalized that morning following a cardiac arrest at her Calabasas home.

She was 54.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley, a TV and movie star who has had a home in Santa Barbara, said in a statement Thursday evening. “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”

Like her famous father, Ms. Presley, who was born in Memphis, was a rock singer. She was also Elvis Presley’s only child.

Ms. Presley’s death came after she and Priscilla Presley attended Tuesday night’s Golden Globes ceremony. They were there to root for Austin Butler, who won the Golden Globe for best actor in a drama film for portraying Lisa Marie’s father in “Elvis.”

“I love you forever,” Mr. Butler told Lisa Marie, who’s survived by three children, during his acceptance speech.

