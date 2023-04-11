Lisa Osborne named 2023 Saint Barbara

FRITZ OLENBERGER PHOTO / COURTESY OLD SPANISH DAYS

Fiesta El Presidente David Bolton stands with the 2023 Saint Barbara, Lisa Osborne.

Lisa Osborne was recently selected as the 2023 Saint Barbara by Native Daughters of the Golden West Reina Del Mar Parlor 126 at the Santa Barbara Presidio.

Each year, Saint Barbara becomes an important part of the Old Spanish Days Fiesta, joining the Old Spanish Days El Presidente, Spirit of Fiesta and Junior Spirit.

Ms. Osborne, whose selection was announced Friday, will have the opportunity to portray Santa Barbara’s Saint Barbara at multiple events throughout the community.

She is a second-generation Californian and has lived in Santa Barbara for eight years.

Additionally, Ms. Osborne is an award-winning newscaster, producer and voice over talent. She has been a news anchor on Los Angeles news-talk radio stations including KFWB and KFI. She has also been a DJ for a national music network. She is also known as a talented voiceover artist and audio producer for e-learning, phone systems and transit agencies.

She is the news director at a local community radio station and is president of the Santa Barbara Chapter of the Association for Women in Communications. She and her partner Ken Pfeiffer produce travel videos celebrating Santa Barbara and the Central Coast on their YouTube channel, Santa Barbara Scenic.

Ms. Osborne has earned many awards in her career, such as the Golden Mike Award for her on-air work at KFWB-AM. She has also been honored as a “Los Angeles County Volunteer of the Year” for her ongoing work as host/announcer of the annual Marina del Rey Holiday Boat Parade.

Ms. Osborne and the rest of the Old Spanish Days Leadership Team will be presented at the Fiesta Week, which will take place Aug. 2-6.

To learn more about Saint Barbara and the Fiesta, visit www.sbfiesta.org.

email: abahnsen@newspress.com