List of the unvaccinated

The Biden administration, with the aid of federal agencies, is attempting to keep a record of all federal employees seeking a medical or religious exemption from President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The proposed regulation comes as the Biden administration is in the process of creating lists of federal workers who apply for exemptions to the vaccine mandate.

So far, the Pretrial Services Agency for the District of Columbia, an obscure federal agency that would serve as a lead test model for other agencies, did not provide a justified rationale for why such an invasive database was needed, nor did they announce what they plan to do with their lists. In addition, at least 19 federal agencies are starting to build tracking lists for religious exemption requests.

For what possible purpose is our government gathering lists of federal employees who wish to exercise their constitutional rights to a medical or religious exemption from the COVID-19 mandate? Are these workers being targeted for retribution? It appears that way since the federal government has offered no valid justification for these intrusive databases.

As the pandemic slowly comes to an end, we have learned that it was all about governmental power. The tracking lists of the disobedient federal workers is an attempt to hang onto that power.

We also learned that the freedoms and liberties that we enjoy as Americans, despite being written into our constitution, can be stripped away from us without notice.

John Hammerel

Santa Barbara