Little boxes with big ideas

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS Little libraries make their literature available to the public on Sept. 10 at a small park in Isla Vista. A little library on Windsor Avenue in Goleta. A little library on Mesa Lane in Santa Barbara. Little Free Library, a nonprofit organization, has been responsible for erecting more than 100,000 little libraries worldwide. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter next post Mayoral candidates discuss State Street and housing Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.