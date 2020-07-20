Little Dom’s Seafood soft opening in Carpinteria

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

The new Little Dom’s Seafood stands where what used to be the old Sly’s restaurant location in Carpinteria.

Little Dom’s Seafood is bringing a taste of Los Feliz to Carpinteria’s main drag, Linden Avenue, but locals will have to wait a bit longer to try it out for themselves.

Co-owners Brandon Boudet and Warner Ebbink unveiled the newly redesigned space at 686 Linden Ave #2040 — which housed South Coast mainstay Sly’s from 2008 to 2018 — during a soft opening for friends and family over the weekend.

In addition to seafood, the restaurant also serves Italian classics like pizza and spaghetti.

Mr. Boudet and Mr. Ebbink boast a star-studded pedigree.

Paparazzi have caught several celebrities, including Ryan Gosling, Jon Hamm and Kristen Bell at the Los Feliz Little Dom’s, and Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy gave the restaurant a shoutout during a 2019 Vogue interview.

“What’s your go-to breakfast?” the interviewer asked. “Blueberry ricotta pancakes…from Little Dom’s around the corner,” Mr. Levy answered.

Local restaurateurs and neighbors welcomed the new restaurant on social media. A few posted photos of diners enjoying a Saturday evening meal seated at tables outside the building.

Mr. Ebbink invited The Food Liaison owner Nirasha Rodgriguez to the soft opening. She published a rave review on her restaurant’s Instagram account.

“Oysters, cocktails, chicken parm fit for a king. Cacio e pepe, corn off the cob Frecker Farms kale…How did we get so lucky to be the town where this restaurant decided to expand to? Thank you again Warner and family for another amazing meal, the perfect way to end a Saturday,” Ms. Rodriguez said.

While the restaurant’s website does not say when Little Dom’s Seafood will open to the public, the menu is already available at https://www.ldseafood.com/#menu-section.

The seafood bar includes east and west coast oysters, Santa Barbara live uni, vermillion snapper crudo and chilled creole boiled shrimp.

Cioppino and squid ink mafaldine round out the seafood offerings.

The restaurant also serves Italian classics including pizza and spaghetti and meatballs.

According to an Eater report, the restaurant is equipped with a wood burning pizza oven.

email: pgonzalez@newspress.com