Little impact on SB Airport

Nationwide flight cancellations not causing problems here

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Nationwide flight cancellations haven’t impacted Santa Barbara Airport.

Despite more than 2,000 flight cancellations nationwide this past weekend, the Santa Barbara Airport has remained largely unaffected.

Angi Daus, marketing coordinator for the Santa Barbara Airport, told the News-Press that she and her team haven’t seen anything unusual.

“We had a couple flights rerouted and one delayed, but everything was safe and sound,” Ms Daus said. “However, sometimes we are impacted by delays due to cancellations because we are a small hub.”

More than 1,500 domestic flights were canceled this past Saturday and Sunday, and on Monday, at least 800 flights were canceled nationwide, according to a report by CNN.

On Monday, Delta canceled at least 224 flights or 7% of their operations, United canceled 128 flights and American Airlines, 67, according to CNN.

“Delta teams continue to safely manage through compounding factors affecting our operation this weekend, including higher-than-planned unscheduled absences in some of our work groups, weather, and air traffic control constraints,” a Delta Air Lines spokesperson told CNN. “Canceling a flight is always our last resort, and we sincerely apologize to our customers for any disruption to their travel plans.”

The radar tower is seen at Santa Barbara Airport, which has been largely unaffected by flight problems elsewhere.

Ms. Daus noted airlines are experiencing shortages in aircraft and pilots and other staffing and that the pandemic contributed to those shortages.

“We went from 1,800 passengers a day on average to the low 20s during COVID,” she said. “When that happened, the airlines had to make dramatic cuts in staff. “Schools shut down and training was delayed,” Ms. Daus said.

While each airline is having a different experience, the one constant is that people now want to get back to traveling, Ms. Daus said.

“The travel demand for summer leisure travel is so high right now,” she said.

“Airports and airlines are working hard to keep up with the demand,” Ms. Daus said. “We are experiencing an extremely high, record-breaking volume of passengers.

“Our motto right now is: ‘Arrive early and be prepared,’” said Ms. Daus.

“The couple organizations that support airlines here are doing better in regards to hiring,” she said. “Alaska, American and United are supported by United Ground Express, which provides ground support and staffing to airlines. Southwest does its own hiring internally.

“UGE recently held a hiring event at Santa Barbara Airport where they were able to hire some staff, but they are still hiring,” said Ms. Daus.

If interested in employment, you can check this website for more information: unitedgroundexpress.com.

“Like many issues, we might not see them at our small airport, but from time to time we might be impacted by delays or things taking place at larger hubs,” said Ms. Daus.

Karen Ensign, agent for Montecito Village Travel, said she had four clients flying out of Santa Barbara to Dallas early on the first Saturday of June. Three were corporate travelers and one was leisure, and all four were flying business class.

The corporate travelers’ final destination was New York, and the leisure travelers’ final destination was Mexico. Their flight was canceled, and there were no other flights out of Santa Barbara that they could take. The corporate travelers were able to get a red eye flight out of Los Angeles that evening, and the leisure traveler was able to fly out of Santa Barbara but not until two days later and in economy rather than business class.

Ms. Ensign also explained that she and her husband Steve were flying home from Dublin, Ireland, at the end of May, and after arriving in Charlotte, their flight from Charlotte to Phoenix was delayed two hours. On May 22, they missed their flight from Phoenix to Santa Barbara, and they had to spend their night in Phoenix.

“Check in an hour earlier than you think you need to,” Ms. Ensign said. “For domestic travelers, check in at least two hours early and for international travelers at least four hours. Make sure the airline has your cell phone number and email, and download the app on your phone.

“Summer travelers should check in the night before and always monitor what is going on with their flight,” she said. “If delays are due to conditions within the airline’s control such as crew or TSA shortages, travelers can ask for compensation, although there are no guarantees.

“If cancellations are due to weather or conditions outside the airline’s control, compensation may not necessarily be available.”

