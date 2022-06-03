Little League baseball teams to play today

COURTESY PHOTO

The Dos Pueblos Little League Orioles, pictured above, and the Goleta Valley South Guardians will play a baseball game today at the Page Center in Santa Barbara.

Get ready for some cross-town Little League baseball rivalry.

The Dos Pueblos Little League’s Orioles and the Goleta Valley South Guardians will play from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. today at the Page Center, 4540 Hollister Ave., Santa Barbara.

The Orioles have a 11-win, 4-loss record; the Guardians, a 13-win, 3-loss record

“We’re calling all parents, grandparents, friends and community members of the Santa Barbara and Goleta area to come out and support these fine young baseball players,” spokeswoman Rosa De La Mora said in a news release. “This cross town game celebrates the goodness in the community, and the teams are delighted to share their sporting adventures with you all, kicking off a summer of fun and excitement, while making new memories in the Santa Barbara community.

“Dos Pueblos Little League and Goleta Valley South Little League has provided boys and girls between the ages of 4 and 14 the opportunity to play baseball and enrich the lives and community they live in. As not-for-profit organizations, they both rely on donations and sponsorships to help fund and promote the league throughout the year,” she said.

She credited the two teams’ success to the children’s dedication and the spirit inspired by volunteer leaders Jacob Pepper of the DPLL Orioles and Ed Martinez of the GVSLL Guardians. “Both coaches are keen to teach the importance of preparation and putting in the effort to achieve success.”

email: dmason@newspress.com