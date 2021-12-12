Home Local Live music returns to Santa Barbara
Live music returns to Santa Barbara

by Katherine Zehnder 0 comment
SANTA BARBARA —Vocal ensembles are planning holiday concerts.

Pacific Sound Men’s Chorus will perform from 2:30-4:30 p.m. today and Dec. 19 at La Cumbre Plaza.

The MistleTones Barbershop Quartet will perform noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 18 at Paseo Nuevo, as well as noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 19 and 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 21 and 22 at La Cumbre Plaza.

The Dos Pueblos High School Jazz Choir will perform 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. today at Paseo Nuevo and 4:45 to 5:30 p.m. today at Stearns Wharf, accompanying the tree lighting and the Parade of Lights.

— Katherine Zehnder

News-Press Staff Writer

