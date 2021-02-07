Live Oak festival to be virtual

COURTESY IMAGE

The Live Oak Festival will take place virtually June 18-20.

SAN LUIS OBISPO — The KCBX Live Oak Music Festival will be held virtually once again this year June 18-20.

Last year’s in-person festival was canceled due to COVID-19, and with the future of the pandemic still uncertain, event organizers decided to hold the event virtually once again this summer.

“We share in your excitement to resume normal life without interruptions, and as a supporter of the Live Oak Music Festival, that includes camping and gathering with friends at Live Oak,” KCBX General Manager Frank Lanzone said in a statement. “Unfortunately, however, the situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic remains volatile, and it will likely remain volatile for at least the next four to six months.”

The event is an important fundraiser for the radio station, and even during last year’s virtual festival, the station was able to recoup about half of what it would normally collect in donations during the in-person event.

Details for this year’s festival will be posted soon at www.liveoakfest.org.

— Madison Hirneisen