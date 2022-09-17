Museum celebrates Solvang’s past and culture

COURTESY PHOTOS

Randel McGee, front, becomes Hans Christian Andersen to celebrate fairytales at 1 p.m. today and Sunday at the Elverhøj Museum of HIstory and Art. It’s part of “Living History Days,” which is taking place in conjunction with this weekend’s Solvang Danish Days.

After a two-year hiatus, Elverhøj Museum of History and Art is presenting “Living History Days,” a celebration of Solvang’s history and cultural roots this weekend.

Artisans, craftspeople and storytellers will demonstrate their skills and entertain visitors at this two-day event held in conjunction with Danish Days. Admission is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

“There will be fun and interactive activities for all ages,” said Esther Jacobsen Bates, Elverhøj executive director. “Guests can make Danish paper crafts, get creative with Viking rune stamps, dress up like Vikings and snap selfies, try their hand at making aebleskiver and shop for Danish-inspired keepsakes.”

Museum volunteer Inge Jacobsen works on Danish crafts.

Volunteer Clara Ehrsam shares tips on bobbin lace making with a guest at the 2019 Living History event.

Inside the museum, exhibits come to life through demonstrations of spinning and bobbin lacemaking. Docents clad in colorful Danish folk costumes will be creating Danish crafts and sharing Solvang’s rich history.

Rounding out the weekend of free activities will be storytelling with Hans Christian Andersen (aka Randel McGee) each day at 1 p.m. and a drop-in “Papirklip” workshop at 4 p.m. today with Danish paper-cutting folk art.

“Since 1988, Elverhøj Museum has been welcoming and educating visitors. Sharing art and culture has always been an integral part of the museum mission, following in a custom started by the Brandt-Erichsen family, whose hand-built home was a gathering place for the art community and later gifted to become a community museum,” said Ms.Bates.

Living History Days, a celebration of Solvang’s historical and cultural roots, takes place today and Sunday at Elverhøj Museum.

Visitors enjoy the opportunity to dress up and take selfies with a “Viking” at Elverhøj.

“The museum strives to honor that memory by presenting art and cultural events, providing educational opportunities and outreach to schools and being an entity that fosters creativity and inclusivity.”

Along with changing contemporary exhibitions in the gallery, Elverhøj features a variety of permanent exhibits that address Solvang’s heritage and early history along with Danish emigration to America.

The current gallery exhibition, “Greenland: Land of the Midnight Sun,” presents stunning photographs of the Arctic nation’s vast terrain, its people, and culture.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com