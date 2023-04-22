Living in dangerous times

Boy do I feel stupid. I have always complained how inadequate, corrupt and inefficient the government is, but I had no idea how badly it jeopardizes the lives of every American.

And I mean not just by squandering tax dollars or being unable to fix our roads, but actually putting our heads beneath the guillotine. As horrible as mass shootings are, the danger our government puts over 300 million human souls in should be the headline.

My first reaction, like many of you I’m sure, was when all the secret documents were revealed that it may be considered a treasonous offense. However, what the documents exposed is how much worse our government is. Or to be more specific, the Biden crowd. You surround yourself with stupid people, you’re going to get stupid results.

It used to be that the media had investigative reporters. They would seek out the truth, then let America know what they found. Now if they know the truth and it doesn’t fit with their political view point, they hide it. So instead of sticking to facts, the media hugged themselves, labeling the kid who made secret documents public as a gun-loving, right winger military guy. Trying to paint that as something bad. That’s probably 80% of country.

The Biden administration then tried to pour sugar over all the dangerous revelations and dance around how it got caught with its pants down to bare its irrationality for the world to see.

As we now know, when it was first reported there was a big Chinese balloon flying around, it wasn’t revealed by our military, but by some guy out for a walk. Only then did it garner attention, and the military had to fess up. Now it turns out from the documents there were many more.

I don’t want to take up space in the column to regurgitate facts but to point out that American citizens are considered peons and idiots in our own country. Why does the deceitful media continue to be the voice for the left and not the voice for the people? This makes them part of the woke pack endangering our lives. Tell the truth, we can handle it.

To shift gears a bit, the media keeps hammering home the number of mass shootings that have taken place this year. And they’re always Johnny on the spot if they can try and nail the shooter as a right-wing, white guy, and of course, a racist. But they shut down when it’s a trans killer or a person of color. Then the shooting takes on an altered personality.

Just how sick is that? People are still murdered, but it’s different. Suddenly this time it’s the shooter who has issues.

Then Ole Joe is led to a podium by the elbow to proclaim something needs to be done to stop it. What President Joe Biden doesn’t know, among a lot of things, he’s been the biggest coup for gun sales the country has ever had. Gun manufacturers couldn’t pay for that kind of advertising. One of the top 10 dates of gun sales was when Corn Pop Joe was sworn in, I’m choking on this, as president.

Last December, and think about this, was the 40th consecutive month where background checks to purchase a weapon were over one million! Rivaling the number of illegals crossing the border or the pounds of deadly drugs coming into the country killing far more people than guns. The total number of background checks to buy a gun for 2022 was almost 16 million. Years 2020 and 2021 were No. 1 and No. 2 with last year being No. 3.

When it comes to concealed carry weapons permits, the numbers are staggering. In 1999, there were just under 3 million nationwide. Now there are more than 22 million and growing. Some states have counties where over 50% of the community carry a gun.

Which leads me to my next point. I don’t even know what to say or write anymore about how whacko the (lack of) enforcement of our laws have become. You’ve been background-checked, you have a permit to carry a gun, someone breaks into your house in the middle of the night, their intentions you can only guess are not good and you shoot for fear of your own and your family’s life. And you go to jail! Again, for the sake of space, cases like this in a variety of situations occur every day.

Common sense tells you the defender had every right. But loony woke district attorneys out of their way to lock you up. And if you’re white and the criminal was black, you lose. The new wave of racial equity. Laws are being “adjusted” so criminals with darker skin shades don’t get punished.

I keep repeating: Murder, robbery, drug dealing, rape, all crime, should be color blind. Doesn’t matter what the wrongdoer looks like. But that’s not what’s happening. Left-wing nut cases, including Los Angeles’ D.A. leader of the pack George Gascón, has such bad woke cataracts he can’t tell a criminal from a hero. Well actually he can. He simply chooses to enforce the law the way he interprets it, especially if you’re a cop.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg Jr. in New York City and so many other woke sycophants across the country have taken the law into their own hands.

On that other planet called San Francisco, criminals managed to close Whole Foods, Walgreens, Safeway and so many more. Here the inmates destroy not just the business but the livelihoods of thousands and eliminate much needed services from the public.

In Los Angeles, a longtime beauty business owner with multiple stores, recently announced she’s closing all of them down after her 12th break-in. Says she can no longer survive the crime. Starbucks, the darling of the left, shut down six locations in L.A. due to safety. Those two examples are but a blip to what’s happening by the thousands across what used to be a law and order country.

The stories of all the retail closures due to safety is only one part of it. The Biden cartel, through a variety of reckless moves, has America trending backward at an alarming rate. Amazon, Walmart, BB&B, CC, Best Buy, Macy’s and so many more are cutting back or just giving up. David’s Bridal with 300 stores is on the brink of bankruptcy.

The numbers are staggering, and we better take notice. Those people losing their jobs certainly do.

While our propaganda “news,” D.A.’s, government and our president are supposed to be keeping an eye on the welfare of the nation, they’re more dangerous than our enemies. I’m beginning to fear the above more than a Chinese invasion.

You know when the trans community has a group of gun toters training in the use of semi-automatic weapons calling themselves the Rainbow Reload — some go by the name “Pink Pistols” — that something has really gone wrong. One of the organizers, Fin Smith, said, “If the world is a dangerous place, then you have to be dangerous back.”

Couldn’t have said it better myself.

Henry Schulte welcomes questions or comments at hschulteopinions@gmail.com.