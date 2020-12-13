Living in Newsom’s California

Governor is going far with his latest lockdown

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS

State Street became empty last week after outdoor dining stopped because of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s lockdown order.

“Killing California” should be the title of Bill O’Reilly’s next book.

California is dying! Have you noticed?

Californians are lining up for food distribution throughout the state. Citizens are losing their jobs, their businesses, their property. Suicides, murder and alcoholism are now at alarming rates! All because Gov. Gavin Newsom has decided we need to shut down the state once again due to a rise in COVID-19.

COURTESY PHOTO

Gov. Gavin Newsom has placed restrictions on areas such as Santa Barbara County, which is part of the Southern California Region that includes Los Angeles County.

Gov. Newsom has decided he wants to rescue us from this virus.

But who is going to rescue us from the abject misery and poverty headed our way once more?

The governor is taking away our means of support, our right to work and, up the line, our property because we won’t be able to pay our outrageous taxes.

Gov. Newsom has thrown us in with the Southern California Region, where hospitals are reaching 15% remaining occupancy in the ICUs. This is outrageous! Why is he doing this?

Gov. Newsom’s motives need to be questioned. Who among us will do the inquiry? Our economic health is in grave condition! Someone call 911!

As far as our physical health goes: the age groups of 0 to 19 have a 99.997% chance of survival if they contract COVID-19, the age group of 20 to 49 a 99.98% chance, 50 to 69 years old 99.5% and 70 years old and above a 94.6% chance. Most of us can and will recover from COVID-19.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors showed genuine concern and courage by voting unanimously to team up with the boards in San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties and send a letter to Gov. Newsom, requesting the three counties compose a Central Coast Region. Our supervisors have demonstrated they work for us and not Gov. Newsom.

Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann said Santa Barbara County has shown “compliance and support” for Public Health orders, its inclusion in the Southern California Region and getting placed under a stay-at-home order is like “being punished for having behaved well.”

Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino was supportive of the letter but suggested changing it so Santa Barbara County becomes part of the Central Coast Region without having to wait out the three-week-stay-at-home order.

Fourth District Supervisor and Vice Chair Peter Adam said the county should “refuse to comply with these mandates. I think under the circumstances where our death statistics are really no different than the flu, it has become patently unreasonable to support and enforce those unreasonable draconian lockdown measures. At some point somebody has to say enough is enough, and it should be us now.”

When the lockdown is over, what will be left for us?

A neighborhood destroyed by governmental police action? A state paralyzed by a wrecking ball dropped on any remaining entrepreneurship?

Our economic powerhouse, California (fifth in the world), prohibited from engaging in any commerce?

Will supply and demand be relegated to a long lost memory of past freedoms to purchase and sell what was needed for our survival?

Our Christmas Holiday, one of our most holy and sacred celebrations, has been ordered “to shut down!” This should be the last straw!

California cannot endure this spiritual and economic torture!

Hear us, Gov. Newsom!

Do not suppress and shutter our lives and deprive us of our livelihood again!

Suzanne Petersen

The author lives in Solvang.