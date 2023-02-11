Living in the age of lies

As children if we did something wrong our parents would ask us to fess up. And this was usually followed up with a “Don’t you lie to me!”

This mantra continued all through childhood. You were taught that if you say one lie, it will lead to another lie until you’re buried so deep you can’t get out. Or like pathological liars, you eventually think you’re telling the truth.

Law enforcement agencies at all levels, from local police to the FBI, tell their suspects, “Don’t you lie to me, or there will be worse consequences.”

Even when applying for a job, purchasing a gun or running for Congress, we all know you’re not supposed to lie. In fact, you used to get in trouble for it.

I don’t know about you, but I don’t believe anyone anymore about anything. We have been lied to for so long from the top down. Americans are being treated like children, but the roles have reversed, it’s the “parents” who are doing the lying.

This truth has never been more evident than in the last six years or so. I’m going to begin with one of the biggest lies in modern times, former President Donald Trump and Russian collusion.

The problem with this lie, is the people who perpetrated it, knew they were lying and yet tried to shove it down our beaks like a momma bird feeding her chicks. We were just the stupid American public, and if the lie were repeated enough, it eventually would be believed. Or so Hillary Clinton, U.S. Reps. Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi, the FBI and other fabricators thought.

We all know the story and the outcome. It shredded the last smidgeon of confidence in politicians, all the three-letter agencies and even our legal system. When it was confirmed, the entire accusation had been a hoax, no one, including the media who helped propagate the affair, never said, “Oops, we’re sorry.”

No, they moved on to the next lie. In the case of Mr. Trump, they just couldn’t let it go that they couldn’t hang him on the collusion lie. So they moved on to the impeachment lies.

Then perhaps the greatest swarm of lies emerged in the form of a virus.

Once again, since we’re just the stupid public. The old guilt trip maneuver was used on a national level.

Get the shot or you’re a traitor to your country and all you want to do is kill your neighbor.

Remember when Pfizer said its COVID-19 vaccine would be 95% effective? And Moderna about 65%. And Johnson and Johnson was a one shot and done. None of it was true. Not a single word. Pfizer, as we all know, then said, just one more booster. OK, we were wrong, just take the second booster and you’ll be right as rain.

Well, OK, for sure a third one will fix the problem. You’ll be completely protected now, and the vaccine is perfectly safe.

Huge lie. I know people who have had five shots and still got COVID. In some cases, six times.

Ah, but you won’t get it as bad. They didn’t know that either; it’s just a marketing ploy. But the lie worked, and it got people running to the pharmacy every month for another shot. Then people started dying or contracting some other odd ailments and strokes after getting boosted. No, it’s not the vaccine they said. But it was and is.

The FDA and CDC are doing a little political tap dance, admitting there could be problems and the boosters maybe/might be causing strokes. The government, Biden administration, Lord Anthony Fauci and big pharma have been in collusion with each all along. Pushing the big lie at our expense while their pockets were filling with cash. That was and is real collusion.

And it’s impossible to imagine: Pfizer was actually manipulating the virus just so it could come up with another form of vaccine. If true, that’s beyond belief.

To push the drugs, the death count from COVID was falsified to make things look worse to scare and force you to want the vaccine. And all those who tried to tell the truth were excoriated, lost jobs and otherwise effectively kept from speaking the truth. Twitter, the White House and the drug dealers continued to hold hands using the American people as their guinea pigs.

We were subjected to another great lie when it was discovered Hillary Clinton had classified documents and a server hidden in her basement. Nothing to see here. She gave 33,000 (they were all about yoga classes) of her emails a good bath, smashed her phones and laptops and otherwise swept all her lies under the security blanket of the FBI, and of course, again, the media.

Donald Trump wasn’t as lucky as Hillary Clinton. He got raided, and agents even went through his wife’s unmentionables. But now it appears since the dems, media and FBI had so ferociously gone after Trump, they have been backed into a legal box. They are forced to at least pretend they’re going after President Joe Biden for a similar breach of having secret documents.

Just a sidebar. I thought former press secretary Jen Psaki was the biggest liar of all, but current press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is unbelievable, literally.

We were being lied to when the schools tried to sneak a racist indoctrination program in the curriculum. When parents finally began to push back, corrupt school boards tried to lie that it wasn’t happening.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas looked straight into the camera and said with a straight face, the border is closed. I don’t want to get started again on that massive lie. Just impeach the guy and be done with it.

I’m running out of room and only touched on a few of the great deceits. I could write 10 columns and not cover them all. The truth is most people are aware of the lies. Even the left knows they’re lying

Whatever comes out of Washington, the mouths of the FBI, the news, almost from any source, are all lies.

And if we accept them for being all lies, we may find the truth. Maybe.

