Living without windows

The Megalodon was the largest shark in the world. It was between 15 and 18 meters in length. Fifteen meters is over 49 feet. It’s teeth were far larger than those of a Great White. Thankfully, for other life forms and perhaps humans as well, it is extinct.

A mega shark in the form of one oversized hideous building may soon be making an appearance at UCSB.

Charles Munger is financing a Munger Megalodon in the form of a UCSB dormitory. This massive 1.68 million square foot dormitory will house 4,500 students in a single 11-story building. Each floor of this prison complex will house 512 students. The living units are located on the interior of the building.

The students will be forced to live in windowless rooms requiring artificial air and light. That’s why you came to Santa Barbara, right?

Modern building codes don’t normally allow this type of inhuman construction, but the developer may get around this by exploiting a loophole that allows the UC Board of Regents to decide.

Architect Dennis McFadden states that it would be similar to, “living in a janitor’s closet buried in the center of an IKEA warehouse.”

I don’t know about you but I suffer from claustrophobia. Being locked in a windowless room would drive me crazy. If they decide to build this monstrosity then they had better include a room on each floor offering psychiatric services and medication on request to residents. They should also consider offering PTSD therapy for a period of at least 10 years following graduation, provided they do graduate.

Nathan Post

Santa Barbara