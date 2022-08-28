Liz Cheney following Dennis Rodman?

COURTESY PHOTO

The recent news stories about Rodman and Cheney raised the question of whether Elizabeth Lynne Cheney Perry is following the path of Dennis Keith Rodman.

Rodman’s story was that he had been “cleared’ to travel to Russia to negotiate for the release of the basketball player Brittny Griner.

Rodman’s inheritance, a height of 6’8’’, led to a career of others paying for his playing basketball beginning at a couple of colleges and then the Detroit Pistons and the Chicago Bulls. At the Bulls, Michael Jordan’s scoring let Rodman, a very poor scorer, focus on rebounding and defense.

As age dwindled Rodman’s basketball skills, he used the media to feature his adopting notorious and controversial antics, such as dying his hair in artificial colors, many piercings and tattoos, regularly disrupting games and wearing a wedding dress to promote his autobiography.

Rodman used the media to feature his brief stint as a professional wrestler before his becoming the first man to pose naked for PETA’s advertising campaign “Rather Go Naked than Wear Furs.” Donald Trump boosted Rodman’s failing career when he invited him as a guest on his television show The Celebrity Apprentice.

In 2013, Rodman, at a basketball camp in North Korea, suggested the Obama-Biden team “pick up the phone and call” Kim: they did not and their attempts to end North Korea’s nuclear threat failed.

In 2016, Rodman supported the candidacy of Donald Trump for president, as did Elizabeth Lynne Cheney Perry in her successful campaign to become the congressman from Wyoming. As president, Trump “picked up the phone” and eliminated the North Korean nuclear threat.

Cheney’s story was her concession speech after failing to be nominated to keep her seat in congress.

Cheney’s inheritance, a politically powerful, wealthy father, led to others paying for her at Colorado College and her being hired at the State Department, followed by a law degree from the University of Chicago.

In 2005, when father Dick Chaney was Vice President of the U.S., Liz accepted a position as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Eastern Affairs in the Mid-East and Africa at the State Department. Liz and her husband Phillip Perry, a career bureaucrat, became a “DC power couple.”

In 2014, Liz’s attempt to become a senator from Wyoming was rejected by the voters.

In 2016, Trump rejuvenated Liz’s failing political career when those same voters approved of her riding the “Trump wave.” Despite not working in Wyoming, she became the Wyoming representative in congress.

After Liz voted 93% of the time for Trump’s programs, during the final days of his presidency Liz’ antics began when she proclaimed that she would vote to impeach him before there had even been a hearing. Could the reason have been Liz’ long-held hatred for Trump’s unflattering comments about career politicians, like her father, or his condemnation of Bush-Cheney’s invasion of Iraq? Or was it as simple as using the opportunity to shift from her declining career supporting Trump to the incoming group?

While the underlying principles may remain unknown, what is known is that a potential juror pre-judging the outcome of a hearing would not be selected to serve, and a judge would recuse herself. However, neither happened.

Liz defied the Republican objections to the January 6 Committees objectives of searching for reasons to prosecute Trump, and became a leader in the committee. So where are we?

Similar to an attorney who lost his ex-parte divorce hearing, meaning there is no opponent present, when the character witness said the plaintiff was having an affair with her husband, the January 6 Committee is losing its ex-parte hearings even without its “character” witnesses not being cross examined.

Meanwhile, Cheney’s congressional campaign bashed Trump rather than discuss the issues affecting Wyoming, such as why the Democrats are permitting 8,000 border crossings that every eight days are creating a city the size of their capitol of Cheyenne, or every ten days a new Santa Barbara.

Liz told Jonathan Karl on ABC that her objective is to keep Trump out of the White House. Is that why she joined the January 6 Committee? Shame it was not to find out the truth about January 6.

Much like Rodman, Liz used her inheritance to begin her career, and Trump’s influence to rejuvenate it. Is she now using her own “bad boy” campaign antics to pose for the media to try and extend her career?

Liz comparing herself to Abraham Lincoln in her concession speech raises the question:

Is Cheney following Rodman?

Brent E. Zepke is an attorney, arbitrator and author who lives in Santa Barbara. His website is OneheartTwoLivescom.wordpress.com. Formerly, he taught law and business at six universities and numerous professional conferences. He is the author of six books: “One Heart-Two Lives,” “Legal Guide to Human Resources,” “Business Statistics,” “Labor Law,” “Products and the Consumer” and “Law for Non-Lawyers.”