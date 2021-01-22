Liz Smith promoted at People’s Self-Help Housing

COURTESY PHOTO

Liz Smith is the new director of compliance at People’s Self-Help Housing.

Liz Smith has been selected to serve as the new director of compliance for People’s Self-Help Housing.

“Liz has been leading our compliance efforts for over 20 years and serves as an incredible source of knowledge for our entire organization,” said Chief Operating Officer Anna Miller. “Her expertise is invaluable, and we look forward to seeing Liz continue to bring great value to her new role.”

As director of compliance, Ms. Smith ensures that for every PSHH development, the agency adheres to all stakeholder, program and regulatory compliance requirements, beginning with either its acquisition or lease up and throughout its service life.

She is responsible for the specialized compliance duties that include tracking both internal and external audit schedules, reporting submission deadlines, completing internal file audits, notification and enforcement of policies and procedures, and providing compliance training to all property staff. Ms. Smith’s department also performs systems and internal control audits of policies and procedures to ensure they properly monitor programs prior to external audit reviews.

Originally joining the organization in 2006 as the only compliance expert, Ms. Smith now manages a department of three compliance specialists and one marketing and occupancy coordinator. The Nipomo resident’s more than 20 years of experience in affordable housing, coupled with her institutional knowledge of PSHH, has helped guide the organization through numerous industry and regulatory changes, and has professionalized her department into a regionally recognized industry leader.

— Gerry Fall