LMVC creates program for registered nurses

COURTESY PHOTO

The 12-month residency program at Lompoc Valley Medical Center will be led by LVMC Nurse Educator Brianna Bonner.

LOMPOC — Lompoc Valley Medical Center has announced the creation of a new graduate residency program for registered nurses.

To kick off the program, a free luncheon and tour will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. June 29 at the Ocean’s Seven Cafe in the hospital, 1515 E. Ocean Ave. in Lompoc.

The 12-month residency program at Lompoc Valley Medical Center will be led by LVMC Nurse Educator Brianna Bonner.

Interested applicants can apply for the program by visiting www.lompocvmc.com, and use the “Careers” tab.

Hired candidates will start their orientation and training on LMVC’s medical-surgical-telemetry department for up to eight weeks, which includes two weeks of didactic classroom coursework.

After the eight weeks, the new nurses will spend time orienting in one of the hospital’s clinical departments, which include critical care, surgery, emergency and labor and delivery. During the program, each candidate will gain certifications during their orientation in Advanced Cardiac Life Support, Pediatric Advanced Life Support, National Institute Stroke Scale and Neonatal Resuscitation Program.

Those interested in attending the kick-off event can RSVP by June 24 to Ms. Bonner at bonnerb@lompocvmc.com.

— Mitchell White