Lobero LIVE announces 2021-22 concerts

The Lobero Theatre is reopening its doors this month and has rescheduled its Lobero LIVE concerts for 2021-22.

The historic Santa Barbara theater is at 33 E. Canon Perdido St.

Here are the rescheduled programs.

— 8 p.m. Aug. 31: The Milk Carton Kids — singer/guitarist duo Kenneth Pattengale and Joey Ryan — will bring their close harmonies, original songs and humor. Haley Heynderickx opens the show. See www.lobero.org/events/milk-carton-kids.

— 8 p.m. Sept. 4 and 5: Toad the Wet Sprocket, the Santa Barbara alternative band that has been successful for more than 30 years, takes the stage. See www.lobero.org/events/toad-the-wet-sprocket-2.

— 8 p.m. Jan 21: Grammy-nominated singer KT Tunstall brings her dynamic rhythm, strong melodies and powerful voice. She’s known for songs such as “Suddenly I See” and “Black Horse and the Cherry Tree.” See lobero.org/events/an-evening-with-kt-tunstall-2.

— 8 p.m. Feb. 4: Karla Bonoff performs. The singer is known for hits such as “Personally” and the “Footloose” single “Somebody’s Eyes.” See lobero.org/events/karla-bonoff-2.

— 8 p.m. Feb. 5: Jazz at the Lobero presents “The Brubeck Brothers Quartet — Celebrating Dave Brubeck’s Centennial.” Chris and Dan Brubeck, sons of jazz giant Dave Brubeck (1920-2012), perform with guitarist Mike DeMicco and pianist Chuck Lamb in this quartet, which has played around the world. See lobero.org/events/jazz-2019-brubeck-brothers.

— 8 p.m. Feb. 18: Ladysmith Black Mambazo brings its uplifting vocal harmonies, signature dance moves and onstage banter. The world discovered the South Africa group’s a capella vocals on Paul Simon’s 1986 “Graceland” album. See lobero.org/events/ladysmith-black-mambazo.

— 2 and 6:30 p.m. March 5: Milt Larsen, a Santa Barbara resident and co-founder of the Magic Castle in Hollywood, and Terry Hill present “It’s Magic!” America’s longest-running magic revue will feature acclaimed magicians Christopher Hart, Nick Diffatte, David Zirbel, Michael & Hannah Ammar, and Richard Burr & Josette. See lobero.org/events/its-magic-2020.

— 8 p.m. March 8: The Taj Mahal Quartet performs. Taj Mahal traces his origins to the American South, the Caribbean, Africa and elsewhere. His fans include rock icons such as Eric Clapton and the Rolling Stones. See lobero.org/events/taj-mahal.

For more information, go to www.lobero.org/whats-on.

