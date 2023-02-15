Lobero Live announces concert lineup

COURTESY PHOTO

Introduced to the world by Paul Simon in his album “Graceland,” Ladysmith Black Mambazo will perform March 2 at the Lobero.

Lobero Live has announced its concerts for the rest of February and through April at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St., Santa Barbara.

— 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21: The Lobero Theatre Foundation 150th Ovation Celebration will present American singer-songwriter Jack Johnson. His eighth studio album and first full-length release in five years, “Meet The Moonlight (2022)” was recorded both in Los Angeles and Hawaii. The concert will feature special guest Zach Gill. See www.lobero.org/events/jack-johnson.

— 8 p.m. March 2: Lobero LIVE presents Ladysmith Black Mambazo, an a cappella group that blends indigenous Zulu songs and dances with South African isicathamiya. Paul Simon’s 1987 album “Graceland” introduced Ladysmith Black Mambazo to the world. See www.lobero.org/events/ladysmith-black-mambazo-2.

— 7:30 p.m. March 3: Jazz at the Lobero Ovation Series presents Preservation Hall Jazz Band. While traditional New Orleans jazz remains its core focus, the ensemble has evolved into a cross-pollinated ambassador for New Orleans, exploring original compositions, Afro-Cuban rhythms, R&B influences, and collaborating with artists beyond the jazz spectrum. See www.lobero.org/events/preservation-hall-jazz-band-2.

— 7:30 p.m. March 4: Community Arts Music Association of Santa Barbara and The Lobero Theatre Foundation present Los Romeros — The Romero Guitar Quartet. The Romeros’ repertoire of the classical guitar spans from the works of its earliest composers to today’s masters See www.lobero.org/events/cama-22-23-los-romeros.

— 7:30 p.m. March 10: Jazz at the Lobero Ovation Series presents Charles Lloyd 85th Birthday Celebration. NEA Jazz Master Charles Lloyd performs with pianist Jason Moran, bassist Larry Grenadier and drummer Brian Blade. This group will make its world premiere at the Lobero during the celebration of the theater’s 150th anniversary, which coincides with Mr. Lloyd’s birthday. See lobero.org/events/charles-lloyd-85th-birthday-celebration.

— 6:52 p.m. March 18: Lobero LIVE, KTYD and Pandaman present “Go To Hale: Quips & Clips: Six Decades of Music.” In honor of the Lobero’s 150th anniversary, Quipster Hale Milgrim (former president and CEO of Capitol Records) and music lover Richard Salzberg (aka “Music Maniac”) are crafting a special program culled from their respective archives, showcasing live and rare concert clips from a variety of iconic musicians. See www.lobero.org/events/go-to-hale-six-decades-of-music.

— 2 and 6:30 p.m. March 19: Milt Larsen (the Santa Barbara resident who co-founded the Magic Castle in Hollywood), Terry Hill and Lobero LIVE present “It’s Magic! presents Lance Burton & Friends.” See www.lobero.org/events/its-magic-2023/

— 7:30 p.m. April 5: Lobero LIVE presents “An Evening with Colin Hay,” with special guest Lazlo Bane. Mr. Hay has had a prolific career, both as the lead singer/principal songwriter for the Grammy-winning Men at Work, and a solo career that spans 25 years and 15 albums. This show will feature songs from his entire catalog, including latest releases, stories and rare accompaniment by his acoustic band. See www.lobero.org/events/an-evening-with-colin-hay.

— 7:30 p.m. April 8: Jazz at the Lobero Ovation Series presents The Derek Douget Band. The acclaimed saxophonist, who has performed with many acclaimed musicians in the New Orleans scene, will be joined on stage by Ashlin Parker (trumpet), Victor Atkins, (piano) and Jason Stewart (bass). See www.lobero.org/events/spring-jazz-2023-derek-douget-quintet.

email: dmason@newspress.com