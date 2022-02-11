Lobero LIVE announces upcoming events

Here are upcoming Lobero LIVE programs at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St., starting with next week.

THURSDAY: Lobero LIVE will present Watchhouse (fka Mandolin Orange) with Tré Burt at 8 p.m. Multi-instrumentalist/songwriter Andrew Marlin and fiddler/vocalist Emily Frantz, formerly known as Mandolin Orange, recently recorded the album and decided it was time to change their name to Watchhouse. The name represents their reinvention as a band at the regenerative edges of subtly experimental folk-rock.Their self-titled debut album has gone No. 1. on Billboard’s Bluegrass Albums Chart. For more information, go to www.lobero.org/events/watchhouse.

MARCH 1: Richard Thompson performs at 7:30 p.m. The folk-rock pioneer and British singer-songwriter began his career in music nearly 55 years ago. He holds a coveted spot on Rolling Stone’s “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time,” as well as the lifetime achievement awards from the Americana Music Association in Nashville and the BBC Awards. For more information, go to www.lobero.org/events/richard-thompson.

MARCH 5: Terry Hill and Milt Larsen present “It’s Magic!,” at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. America’s longest-running magic revue returns to the Lobero to dazzle audiences with an all-new lineup of top illusionists direct from showrooms around the world and Hollywood’s famous Magic Castle. This 65th annual edition of “It’s Magic!” features David Goldrake, Jody Baran and Kathleen, Christopher Hart, Dan Birch and Tom Ogden. For more information, go to www.lobero.org/events/its-magic-2020.

MARCH 6: “Marc Maron: This May Be The Last Time Tour” takes place at 7 p.m. For more than 25 years, Mr. Maron has been writing and performing raw, honest and thought-provoking comedy. The multi-talented artist has four hit stand-up comedy specials, starred in the Netflix original series “Glow,” appeared in numerous feature films and hosts the podcast, “WTF with Marc Maron.” For more information, go to www.lobero.org/events/marc-maron.

MARCH 8: The Taj Mahal Sextet will perform at 8 p.m. Taj Mahal has pursued and elevated the roots of beloved sounds with devotion and skill. As he traced origins to the South, the Caribbean, Africa and elsewhere, he created entirely new sounds. For more information, go to www.lobero.org/events/taj-mahal.

MARCH 11: Jazz at the Lobero and the Lobero Brubeck Circle present the Derek Douget Band at 7:30 p.m. Acclaimed saxophonist Mr. Douget returns to Santa Barbara for an evening of New Orleans jazz. Mr. Douget, who is a member of the Ellis Marsalis Quartet and director of the Heritage School of Music, has performed and worked with a who’s who in jazz, including Dr. John, Terence Blanchard, Allen Toussaint, Branford Marsalis, Dee Dee Bridgewater and more. For more information, go to www.lobero.org/events/jazz-2022-derek-douget.

MARCH 12: The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band performs at 8 p.m. The Louisiana-born songsmith has sold millions of albums while throwing singles into the Top 10, shining a light on the rich blues of the past and forging ahead with his own modern twist on a classic sound he has embodied since his teens. For more information, go to www.lobero.org/events/kenny-wayne-shepherd.

MARCH 30: Sarah Jarosz and Ric Robertson perform at 7:30 p.m. March 30. Sarah Jarosz, a Grammy winner, has several critically lauded albums and has joined forces with Sara Watkins and Aoife O’Donovan to form the Grammy-winning folk trio, I’m With Her. New Orleans-based songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Mr. Robertson, opens the show. For more information, go to www.lobero.org/events/sarah-jarosz-2.

FEB. 21: Martin Media will present “Whose Live Anyway?” at 7:30 p.m. The current cast members of the Emmy-nominated “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” are offering their new improv tour “Whose Live Anyway?” (See the story in Sunday’s News-Press.)

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com