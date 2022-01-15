Lobero live events

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

Lobero Live has announced its concerts at the Lobero Theatre.

The Lobero LIVE schedule has been announced for the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St., Santa Barbara.

Everyone attending programs, including children 12 and younger, are required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test, taken within 72 hours before each event.

Those attending programs are required to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.

The Lobero staff and ushers have been fully vaccinated, according to a news release.

Here’s the Lobero Live schedule for January.

8 p.m. Jan. 21: “An Evening with KT Tunstall with special guest Charlie Mars. Ms. Tunstall is best known for her songs like “Suddenly I See” (used in the movie “The Devil Wears Prada”) and “Black Horse and a Cherry Tree.” Opening for her is country singer/songwriter Charlie Mars. See lobero.org/events/an-evening-with-kt-tunstall-2.

7:30 p.m. Jan. 27: “Marc Maron: This May Be The Last Time Tour.” Mr. Maron has four stand-up comedy specials, starred in the Netflix original series “Glow,” appeared in numerous movies and hosts a popular podcast. Seeh lobero.org/events/marc-maron.

8 p.m. Jan. 29: “Anaïs Mitchell + Bonny Light Horseman.” Singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell, whose Broadway production “Hadestown” won eight Tonys including best musical, will perform audience favorites and music from her upcoming album..lobero.org/events/anais-mitchell.

— Dave Mason