Lobero Live Presents: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band

Lobero LIVE will present the Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band at 8 p.m. March 12 at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St.

Mr. Shepherd has more than 25 years experience in his recording career and is known for genre-defining, blues-infused rock n’ roll, according to a news release.

The award-winning and Grammy-nominated singer, who has toured the world several times, is backed by a seven-piece band, which includes a horn section and keyboards.

He has received rave reviews of his concerts.

“Shepherd was as impressive as ever on guitar, showing off ridiculous speed, octave-jumping string bends, nasty vibrato, and seemingly endless sustain, all while strutting the stage and making playing guitar look like the coolest thing a person can do,” said Glide Magazine.

The multi-platinum selling artist, who has released four studio albums, is a Louisiana native with numerous singles in the top 10. He is known for spotlighting the rich blues of the past, while simultaneously forging ahead with his own modern twist on a classic sound that he embodied during his teen years.

Tickets for the March 12 concert cost $65 and $50 for general admission and $106 for VIP seats, which include premier seating and a pre-show reception.

To purchase, go to www.lobero.org or call 805-963-0761.

— Katherine Zehnder