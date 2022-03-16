Lobero LIVE to present Aoife O’Donovan

OMAR CRUZ PHOTO

SANTA BARBARA — Lobero LIVE will present Aoife O’Donovan at 8 p.m. April 12 at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St.

Canadian singer/songwriter Taylor Ashton opens the show.

Ms. O’Donovan, a Grammy-winning singer, has performed, recorded and collaborated with a large variety of acclaimed musicians.

She spent the winter and spring of the 2021 in the studio with acclaimed producer Joe Henry (Bonnie Raitt, Rhiannon Giddens), recording “Age of Apathy” – her third full-length solo album, which was released at the end of January.

Ms. O’Donovan is one-third of the group I’m With Her, with bandmates Sara Watkins and Sarah Jarosz. The trio’s debut album “See You Around” was hailed as “willfully open-hearted” by NPR Music.

I’m With Her earned an Americana Music Association Award in 2019 for Duo/Group of the Year and a Grammy in 2020 for Best American Roots Song.

Ms. O’Donovan spent the preceding decade as co-founder and front woman of the string band, Crooked Still and is the featured vocalist and contributing songwriter on “The Goat Rodeo Sessions” — an ensemble featuring Yo-Yo Ma, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer, and Chris Thile.

She has appeared as a vocalist with more than a dozen symphonies, including the National Symphony Orchestra. She spent a decade as a regular contributor to the radio variety shows “Live From Here” and “A Prairie Home Companion.”

Tickets for Ms. O’Donovan’s concert cost $40 and $50 for general admission and $106 for VIP seats, which include a pre-show reception. To purchase, go to lobero.org or call the Lobero box office at 805-963-0761.

Those attending concerts at the Lobero are required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours before the program. The Lobero said over-the-counter tests won’t be accepted.

Adults must show photo ID.

— Dave Mason