Lobero named world’s 11th most beautiful theater

The Lobero Theatre has been celebrating its 150 years of history.

Architectural Digest has named Lobero Theatre as the 11th most beautiful theater in the world.

The other ten remarkable venues in the publication’s top 11 theaters include Walt Disney Concert Hall (Los Angeles, California), Palau de la Música Catalana (Barcelona, Spain), Palacio de Bellas Artes (Mexico City, Mexico), Opéra Garnier (Paris, France), Harbin Grand Theater (Harbin, China), Raj Mandir (Jaipur, India), Sydney Opera House (Sydney, Australia), Teatro di San Carlo (Naples, Italy), The Vienna State Opera (Vienna, Austria), and Steinmetz Hall (Orlando, Florida).

Now celebrating its 150th anniversary, the Santa Barbara theater at 33 E. Canon Perdido St. is in good company.

“Spanning styles and purpose, these stunning buildings prove it’s not just the performances hosted within that can be considered art,” wrote Katherine McLaughlin. “The theaters on this list are opera houses, concert halls, and even movie theaters. Nonetheless, they shine through for their unique designs, creative innovations, and stunning appearances.” Renowned for high quality programs presented in a welcoming, intimate atmosphere, the Lobero has been seen by many as the heart and rhythm of Santa Barbara since its inception. It is the oldest continuously operating theater in California, and the fourth oldest performing arts theater in the country.

Originally founded as José Lobero’s Opera House in 1873, it was later rebuilt in 1924 in a Spanish Colonial Revival style designed by architects George Washington Smith and Lutah Maria Riggs. The structure even withstood the 1925 earthquake, which destroyed the historic center of the city. Registered as a state and city historical landmark, the Lobero is recognized as one of Santa Barbara’s architectural jewels. Today, the theater is managed by the Lobero Theatre Foundation, which works to maintain, improve and operate the venue as a performing arts theater and cultural asset to the community. The Lobero is also Santa Barbara County’s first certified Green Theater and the first historic building to earn this designation.

Whether hosting events of great societal importance, launching the careers of Hollywood legends, serving as an influential jazz venue or providing a stage for some of the world’s finest performers, the Lobero inspires diverse audiences of all ages. With its relatively small seat count, it affords audiences the chance to see top talent in a more personal, intimate venue. To commemorate its 150th historic milestone, the theater’s operators have mounted a public celebration and awareness campaign to pay tribute to the landmark, and position the Lobero Theatre to be a prominent, integral and essential stage for the performing arts in Santa Barbara well into the future.

