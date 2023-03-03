Lobero program to cover 60 years of music

SANTA BARBARA — Lobero LIVE, KTYD, and Panda Man will present “Go To Hale: Quips & Clips: Six Decades of Music” on March 18 at the historic Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St.

The Santa Barbara program celebrates 60 years of music in honor of the Lobero’s 150th anniversary, featuring a special program.

Hale Milgrim, former president and CEO of Capitol Records, and music lover Richard Salzberg (aka Music Maniac) have teamed up to create a program from their extensive archives.

Mr. Milgrim will also share personal stories of his experiences in the music industry and his relationships with artists before and during his tenure at Capitol Records.

The program will also feature live and rare concert clips from a diverse range of iconic musicians who have graced the Lobero stage.

Proceeds from the event will support live music at the Lobero Theatre.

General admission is $25. To purchase, visit lobero.org or call the Lobero box office at 805-963-0761.

Doors will open at 6:22 p.m. for the pre-show, and attendees are encouraged to arrive early for the best seating.

— Caleb Beeghly