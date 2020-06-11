Lobero Theatre and Vitalant to hold blood drive

The Lobero Theatre, partnered with Vitalant, will hold a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, June 25 on the Lobero stage at 33 E. Canon Perdido St.

The theater is a large location able to accommodate social distancing requirements, and additional precautionary measures will be taken to ensure safety: taking donors’ temperatures before entry, requiring face masks and disinfecting all areas after each donation.

Blood types O, A-negative and B-negative red blood cells are in high demand, but all blood types are critically needed. There is currently a severe shortage of blood as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vitalant is the nation’s second largest community blood service provider. Appointments to give blood can be made on either Vitalant’s website or Lobero’s.