Lobero Theatre announces busy schedule

Many productions are planned in October and November at the historic Lobero Theatre.



Hear that? It’s the sound of music and drama thriving at the Lobero Theatre.

Here’s the schedule for October and November, and it’s a packed one.

— 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1. Spanish Guitar Entertainment presents Benise-20th Anniversary Tour. Expect Spanish guitar and dance, including Spanish flamenco, Cuban and Brazilian salsa, Parisian waltz, exotic drumming and more. Benise will perform fan favorites and debut new songs from his fifth PBS special “Strings of Hope.” www.lobero.org/events/benise-20th-anniversary-tour.

— 8 p.m. Oct. 7 and 8. Grammy-winning band Los Lobos will perform. Jazz vocalist Nancy Sanches will open the show. This is presented by Lobero LIVE. www.lobero.org/events/an-evening-with-los-lobos.

— 8 p.m. Oct. 10. (((FOLKYEAH!))) presents Whitney +Renee Reed. Following its acclaimed sophomore album “Forever Turned Around,” Whitney has returned with music from its album “Candid.” Covers have always been an integral part of the band’s music, but for “Candid,” Whitney members decided to find songs outside of their musical comfort zone. www.lobero.org/events/whitney-renee-reed.

— 8 p.m. Oct. 16. Jazz at the Lobero presents the Charles Lloyd Quartet with Gerald Clayton, Reuben Rogers and Justin Brown. www.lobero.org/events/charles-lloyd-quartet.

— 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19. CAMA returns to presenting live music with Canada’s highly acclaimed Les Violons du Roy (The Violins of the King) and Avi Avital. Under its new music director, British conductor Jonathan Cohen, the ensemble will perform a full evening of Bach and Vivaldi concertos featuring the return of virtuoso Israeli mandolinist Avi Avital. www.lobero.org/events/cama-les-violons-du-roy.

— 7 p.m. Oct. 22. James Lefevre Studios presents the world premiere of “Amateur Skaters.” The documentary, directed by one of the youngest filmmakers of the century at age 13, was shot on location in Santa Barbara County. James explores the world of skateboarding through the lens of four young skaters. www.lobero.org/events/amateur-skaters.

— 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29 and 2:30 p.m. Oct. 31. Opera Santa Barbara presents “Il Tabarro (The Cloak)” and “El amor brujo (Love, the Magician).” In “Il Tabarro,” broken dreams, a fateful love affair and a murder onboard a barge on the Seine are accompanied by Puccini’s haunting score. In “ El amor brujo,” a gypsy woman is haunted by her husband’s ghost and discovers the secret behind his murder in Manual de Falla’s masterpiece of flamenco song and dance. www.lobero.org/events/il-tabarro-the-cloak-el-amor-brujo-love-the-magician— 8 p.m. Oct. 30. Lobero LIVE presents “Mischief Masquerade – Outdoor Halloween Dance Party” on the Lobero Theatre esplanade. The event will feature DJ Scott Topper from K-LITE 101.7. Awards will be presented for the scariest, funniest and most original costumes. Those attending must be 21 or older. www.lobero.org/events/mischief-masquerade/

NOVEMBER 2021

— 8 p.m. Nov. 4. Nebula Dance Lab presents “Humanity,” inspired by Charles Dickens’ “The Child’s Story.” Choreography is by Chloe Roberts, and the director is Devyn Duex. There will be special guest performances. www.lobero.org/events/nebula-dance-lab-3.

— 8 p.m. Nov. 6. Lobero LIVE and Earl Minnis presents The Immediate Family, featuring Danny Kortchmar, Waddy Wachtel, Leland Sklar, Russ Kunkel and Steve Postell. The musicians are known for backing up countless Hall-of-Fame artists for decades, but are now together as their own band playing their own songs. www.lobero.org/events/immediate-family/

— 8 p.m. Nov. 11. Lobero LIVE presents David Grisman’s Dawg Trio with Danny Barnes and Sam Grisman. The trio is known for its hybrid of bluegrass, jazz, Latin rhythms, klezmer music and many global influences. www.lobero.org/events/david-grisman-dawg-trio.

— 6:57 p.m. Nov. 12. Lobero LIVE and Pandaman presents “Go To Hale: Quips & Clips – Music That Connects Us.” This concert movie features rare footage, as well as music varying from acoustic to orchestral. www.lobero.org/events/go-to-hale.

— 8 p.m. Nov. 13. Doublewide Kings play music by the Allman Brothers Band. The Kings and some special guests will play old favorites such as “Jessica,” “Midnight Rider” and “Whipping Post.” www.lobero.org/events/doublewide-kings-2.

— 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18. Ones To Watch Productions presents “Paul Thorn & Band — A Night of Blues, Gospel, Country, Rock.” Local singer/songwriter Will Breman, finalist on NBC’s :The Voice,” will open. www.lobero.org/events/paul-thorn-band.

— 8 p.m. Nov. 19. Numbskull Productions, Lobero LIVE and Good Medicine present the “John Craigie #KeepItWarm2021.” California folk singer John Craigie is known for his candid storytelling, sense of humor and poignant songwriting. www.lobero.org/events/john-craigie.

— 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23. Warren Miller Entertainment presents Warren Miller’s “Winter Starts Now,” The 72nd annual ski and snowboard film from Warren Miller Entertainment will chase winter from coast to coast with big mountain skiers Marcus Caston and Connery Lundin. www.lobero.org/events/warren-millers-winter-starts-now.

— 7:30 p.m. Nov. 24. Martin Media presents “Whose Live Anyway?,” featuring current cast members of The CW’s “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis and Joel Murray are among the performers.

— 8 p.m. Nov. 26 and 27. Lobero LIVE presents Gregory Alan Isakov with special guest Israel Nebeker (of Blind Pilot).www.lobero.org/events/gregory-alan-isakov-3.

