Lobero Theatre announces summer concerts

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS

The Lobero Theatre has announced a free concert July 31 to thank the community.

Zach Gill and special guests will perform the free program at 6 p.m. July 31 at the Santa Barbara theater, 33 E. Canon Perdido St.

Mr. Gill is a multi-instrumentalist and singer/songwriter known for his work with ALO and Jack Johnson. He has performed for presidents, with some of music’s biggest stars, appeared on late night TV shows and in historic venues around the world, the Lobero noted in a news release

Mr. Gill will be joined by ALO bandmate Steve Adams, guitarist/composer Josef Woodard, Adam Topol, Spencer the Gardener, Brazilian New Bossa vocalist-guitarist Teka and others during the four-hour concert.

In the news release announcing the concert, the Lobero expressed its gratitude for local and international patrons who supported the theater during the pandemic, a time during which the theater relied on virtual programs. Lobero returned to in-person concerts in June after the state’s reopening.

Here’s the schedule for the theater’s concerts for August.

— 8 p.m. Aug. 27. “Dave Koz & Friends Summer Horns.” Omega Events Inc. is presenting this concert, which will feature Mr. Koz, a Grammy nominee, with jazz saxophonists Kirk Whalum, Mindi Abair and Vincent Ingala.

— 8 p.m. Aug. 31. The Milk Carton Kids and Haley Heynerickx. Lobero LIVE is presenting the Milk Carton Kids, which the Lobero describes as a “major force in the American folk tradition.” Haley Heynderickx is a Portland singer whose music recalls the folk genre of the 1960s and ’70s.

For more information, go to lobero.org.

— Dave Mason