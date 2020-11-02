Lobero Theatre hosts John Kay

The Lobero Theatre, a 147-year-old venue in Santa Barbara, continues its pay-per-view concert series with a live-streamed performance by Steppenwolf’s John Kay at 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13.

John Kay formed Steppenwolf in 1967 which quickly gained popularity and released rock anthems like “Born to Be Wild,” “Magic Carpet Ride” and “Monster.”

The band toured until 2018, its 50th anniversary.

Now, John Kay performs as a solo artist, like he did at the beginning of his career. He performs selections from various solo albums and more recent songs that show a personal side of him.

In 2004, he and his wife Jutta Maue formed the Maue Kay Foundation to protect wildlife and promote human rights.

Tickets are $15 and available at lobero.org. Listeners can donate an additional amount to support the Lobero, and a portion will also go to NIVA, the National Independent Venue Association.

The Lobero has lost $1 million since closing its doors to limit the spread of COVID-19. When artists record at the venue, they have a private entrance and don’t make contact with any staff.

— Annelise Hanshaw