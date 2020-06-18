Lobero Theatre launches pay-per-view concert series

In an effort to help save itself, and give the community the flavor of great music, the Lobero Theatre is launching a specially-priced live, pay-per-view concert series.

The PPV concert series will begin with a performance from legendary artist Kenny Loggins, who will perform on the Lobero stage at 7 p.m. June 28.

Tickets go on sale today for just $15, with proceeds supporting the Lobero Theatre and the National Independent Venue Association. The show will be streamed live on the theater’s website, www.lobero.org.

The Lobero Theatre, which has been around for almost 150 years, is one of the oldest theaters in the country, but the effects of COVID-19 have still hurt the legendary location.

According to a press release, the theater has lost over $1 million in critical earned income.

Additionally, due to an uncertain future, Byl Carruthers, a director and producer for the theater, brought to The Lobero a concept of “contactless performances” to be livestreamed as inexpensive pay-per-view concerts.

The model allows for artists to be paid, the theater to have on-going revenue, and fans the experience of live music.

“Since the pandemic started, the artists’ free ‘live streams-from-home’ have helped us all get along, but venues and artists need a sustainable model to survive! If we can’t make this work, a lot of venues aren’t going to make it… We’re hoping to create a template that can work for The Lobero, and others, as well,” Mr. Carruthers said in a press release.

The theater will also be safely making sure they are providing PPE, cleaning consistently and having a small crew in order to be safe.

On show day, no one other than the artist walks on to the performance stage. Artists arrive through stage doors and take their place on-stage, perform, and exit, without making any contact.

Mr. Loggins, a two-time Grammy winner, has sold more than 25 million songs worldwide and is most famous for songs such as “Danger Zone,” “Footloose,” and “This is it” amongst many others.

For those who miss the live broadcast, access to the concert will be available until midnight July 1.

