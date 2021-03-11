Lobero to present Derek Douget Band

COURTESY PHOTO

Derek Douget and his band will perform a pay-per-view jazz concert March 19-21. Proceeds will benefit the Lobero Theatre.

The Derek Douget Band is bringing the sounds of New Orleans to a Lobero Theatre concert.

The pay-per-view jazz program, officially titled “A Night in New Orleans witi The Derek Douget Band,” will stream March 19-21, and proceeds will benefit the Lobero.

The concert will feature jazz saxophonist Derek Douget with trumpeter Ashlin Parker, bassist Jason Stewart, pianist Victor Atkins and guitarist/banjoist/vocalist Don Vappie. The band also includes drummer and vocalist Herlin Riley.

Mr. Douget has performed with many notable musicians in the New Orleans scene, everyone from Dr. John to the Louis Armstrong Quintet and Branford Marsalis.

The pay-per-view concert costs $15. To purchase, go to www.livefromthelobero.org.

— Dave Mason