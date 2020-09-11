Local agencies to hold virtual ceremonies remembering 9/11

Local fire departments and other government-affiliated agencies typically hold ceremonies on the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks to remember the 2,977 lives lost in the tragedy and pay respects to the first responders at Ground Zero.

However, because of COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing guidelines, large gatherings are discouraged, so organizations are holding virtual ceremonies.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department will be conducting a virtual ceremony at 9 a.m. today. After a moment of silence and the lowering of the flag, Fire Chief Mark Hartwig and Sheriff Bill Brown will say a few words.

The ceremony will broadcast live on KEYT.com and the My Network TV channel which is Cox Communications Channel 13 in Santa Barbara County.

The Young America’s Foundation will also honor victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks today in its annual “9/11: Never Forget Project.” A group of students and supporters placed 2,977 American flags on the lawn of Rancho del Cielo, President Ronald Reagan’s 25-year home outside Santa Barbara.

The public can view the memorial through a live video feed that will stream from sunrise to sunset at yaf.org, the organization’s website, and its Facebook page.

The Lompoc Fire Department and the Santa Maria Fire Department both held in-person 9/11 ceremonies this morning to commemorate the losses suffered on Sept. 11.

The Montecito Fire Protection District told the News-Press it will not be holding an in-person ceremony this year because of COVID-19 precautions. However, the district called upon all personnel to join in individual self-reflection to honor the lives lost.

— Grayce McCormick