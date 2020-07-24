Local Alzheimer’s Association chapter appoints new executive director

COURTESY PHOTO

Lindsey Leonard was recently appointed the executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association California Central Coast Chapter.

The chapter’s headquarters are in Santa Barbara.

Ms. Leonard will succeed Interim Executive Director Kathryn Croskrey, who has overseen the chapter since December 2019 after the retirement of former executive director Rhonda Spiegel.

“On our local level, an extensive search was conducted for our next executive director,” Leigh Cashman, the immediate past board chair, said in a statement. “It was vital that we selected a seasoned candidate familiar with the Central Coast communities, their leaders, volunteers and medical field.

“This area is very diverse and ever changing, and we were looking for an executive director who could meet the many demands and challenges required to lead our large chapter as well as be a strong spokesperson for the cause. The organization is confident that Lindsey’s knowledge in fundraising and vast understanding of the needs of the Central Coast Region will take the organization to the next level.”

Ms. Leonard has worked for 20 years with nonprofits.

She has served as the executive director of the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, vice president of development and operations for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Clara Valley, development director for Santa Barbara Channelkeeper and branch director for United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.

“It is a privilege to lead, with the support of a talented and dedicated staff team, such a special organization,” Ms. Leonard said in a statement.

“The Alzheimer’s Association supports a predominantly elderly population and their families. They are more vulnerable now more than ever during COVID-19. It is essential that our visibility is elevated during this critical time and that our programs are deepened to support the increasing needs of our service population.”

As the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s and dementia care, support and research, the Alzheimer’s Association helps to provide access to free programs for the 690,000 patients in California. In addition to its Santa Barbara headquarters, the California Central Coast Chapter has offices in Santa Maria, Ventura and San Luis Obispo.

It is gearing up for the nonprofit’s biggest annual fundraiser: the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimers.

Due to COVID-19, this year’s Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimers event will be a little different than normal. For one thing, participants won’t gather together physically. Instead, they will walk with their family or team on their choice of a street, trail or track.

The walk is set to take place Oct. 3 in Santa Maria and Nov. 7 in Santa Barbara.

To participate, contact the California Central Coast chapter at lmleonard@alz.org or visit alz.org/cacentralcoast.

For more information, go to alz.org or call the chapter at 800-272-3900.

